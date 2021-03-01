LEROY — Pine River split a pair of matches in a wrestling tri it hosted Saturday.
The Bucks beat Mancelona 45-24 before falling to a strong Hart team 68-12.
"For the second weekend in a row, COVID pulled a team from our meet so we only had two duals," Pine River coach Terry Martin said. "Mancelona was physical and came out swinging putting us behind early in a lot of close battles. Our kids did a great job of keeping their heads and wrestling strong for the entire six minutes and pull out the victory.
"Against Hart, we were able to put together a handful of really good individual match-ups but Hart has a really strong lineup and wins were hard to come by. Despite the loss, our kids gained a lot of necessary experience in big matches."
Andrew Stevens and Jordan Nelson picked up wins against Hart.
The Bucks are at Benzie Central on Saturday.
Cadillac 1-2 at quad
CLARE — Cadillac went 1-2 in a quad on Saturday at Clare.
The Vikings lost to the host Pioneers 46-30, lost to Ogemaw Heights 48-36 and beat Saginaw Heritage 60-22.
"We were competitive with schools that have longstanding programs and I'm excited to be on their heels," Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. "The kids are starting to pull it all together and it shows.
"Building a program can be a slow process but I can't wait to see what the future holds for our wrestlers for the next couple of years."
Cavin Hoffert (112 pounds) and Noah Helsel (140) each had three pins while Matteo Letezio (19) and Colby Kehl (145) each scored a pair of wins. Felton Knight (135), Kevin Sampson (152) and Jacob Brooks (171) also had wins.
Cadillac is at Alpena for a Big North Conference quad on Wednesday that features defending Division 2 team state runner-up Gaylord.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mesick falls to Benzie
BENZONIA — Mesick hung tough before dropping a 47-43 decision to Benzie Central in a non-conference contest.
"I'm incredibly proud of our effort," Mesick coach Kyle Duby said. "Benzie is currently sitting atop the Northwest Conference and to go to their place and play them possession for possession speaks volumes about this team and the direction of our program.
"Despite the loss, it will provide momentum heading into a week that will ultimately determine our fate in the hunt to win a conference championship."
The game was tied 6-6 after the first quarter and Benzie led 25-17 going into the fourth quarter. The Huskies were up just 30-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Jon Teachout paced Mesick with 11 points and eight rebounds while Matthew Fuller added 10 points and five assists.
The Bulldogs (5-3 overall) are at Manistee Catholic on Wednesday.
