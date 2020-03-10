By Mike Dunn
LEROY – The two Highland Conference teams, Pine River and Evart, both advanced Monday in the opening round of the Division 3 district tournament hosted by the Bucks.
Neither victory came easy, however.
Pine River closed strong to earn a 59-48 decision over Mason County Central and Evart needed a clutch driving layup from senior Cam Brasington in the final seconds of regulation to force overtime against Hart and capture an eventual 63-59 victory.
The Bucks (7-14) advance to Wednesday’s semifinals on the home floor against Hesperia (0-20) and Evart (10-11) moves on to face Shelby (3-16) in the other semifinal.
Pine River trailed MCC (10-11) by a 12-5 margin after the first quarter and still trailed 15-7 midway through the second quarter when junior guard Garett Sumpter came off the bench and gave the Bucks’ offense a much-needed jolt, nailing three straight baseline triples to ignite a comeback that brought Pine River a lead it would not relinquish.
The Bucks went on a 19-0 game-turning run over a four-minute span, fueled in part by Sumpter’s long-range connections and five points apiece from senior post Marcus Jurek and senior guard Sasha Huffman.
Huffman’s swishing 3-pointer at the outset of the third quarter pushed the Bucks’ lead to 26-15. The Spartans made a few runs after that to tighten things but the Bucks always had an answer in this one.
“Garett’s 3-pointers off the bench gave us the spark we needed,‘ acknowledged Pine River coach Brian Goodenow. “After we got the lead we did a good job of holding onto it. They came back on us a few times but we never panicked. When we needed a shot, somebody made one. It was a nice team win all the way around.‘
Goodenow commended the defensive efforts of 6-foot-1 sophomore Isaiah Dennis, who was given the assignment of guarding MCC’s 6-foot-7 senior Jeff Carrier. Dennis eventually fouled out but did a good job of fronting Carrier and not allowing him easy access to the basket.
Huffman paced the Bucks with 18 points, including three treys, and grabbed eight boards. Jurek generated 16 points, often penetrating through the paint, and pulled in six caroms with two blocked shots. Senior guard Lane Ruppert played nearly the entire game even though he was still recovering from illness and dished off six assists. Jayce Methner, inserted late in the game after Dennis fouled out, made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 30 seconds.
Evart’s season was nearly derailed by Hart (4-17), which put up a gritty effort. The Pirates clung to a 52-47 lead in the final minute of regulation but a clutch 3-pointer from Wildcat senior Donavin Reagan cut the deficit to 52-50 with 47 seconds left. The Wildcats’ swarming full-court pressure helped to keep Hart from adding to its lead with the game clock winding down and then a steal by sophomore Haidyn Simmer gave Evart a final chance to at least tie the score.
Brasington sliced through the lane off a screen from Justin Buckner and kissed one off the glass to force a tie and overtime, setting off an explosion of noise from the Wildcat faithful in the stands.
The Wildcats outscored Hart 11-7 in the extra session, though they trailed 59-58 with 80 seconds left. A layup from Reagan and a pair of clutch free throws from freshman Kamden Darling, whose diving hustle forced a critical turnover, finally sealed the deal.
“Our play was way too choppy tonight but we had stretches where we played like we’re capable of playing and we found a way to pull it out at the end,‘ said Evart coach Kris Morgan. “Donavin and Cam made clutch shots to get us to the overtime and we held them scoreless on a few late possessions when we needed to. I’m happy with the win but we know we have to play better on Wednesday.‘
Reagan rang up 27 points, including three treys, and he was 6 of 8 from the stripe. Brasington nailed 19 and Simmer struck for 11 with two treys. Buckner scored four and was a physical presence inside.
