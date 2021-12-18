Bulldog football alumni gathering in travel groups for Ferris’ national championship contest

Chris Pulliams (left), a 2017 inductee to the Ferris State University Bulldog Athletics Hall of Fame from Kentwood returns to McKinney, Texas Saturday, Dec. 18. The Alumni Board of Directors member and standout 1990s running back holds high hopes for a Ferris win in the NCAA Division II football final against Valdosta State of Georgia. Also pictured are Bulldog football alumni Mitchell Anderson (middle) and Leon Lynn (right).