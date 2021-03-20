MESICK – The mission couldn’t have been clearer for the Mesick boys of coach Kyle Duby on Friday night: Win against visiting Pentwater and clinch a share of the West Michigan D Conference championship.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to post a 71-47 triumph, clinching their first league title in boys hoops since the 1982 season. Mesick, which finished 7-1 in the league and 11-5 overall, shares the title with Brethren and Baldwin.
“I’m very, very proud of this team,‘ said the smiling Duby amidst a lot of cheers and hugs following the game.
“This was our goal when I came here five years ago and started working with this group of boys and to realize the dream tonight feels really amazing. I’m so happy for the kids, for the school, for the program and for the community. It’s been a long time coming.‘
Mesick led the intense, physical showdown with the Falcons, who finished in fourth place in the league but were looking to play the role of spoilers, by scores of 16-9, 33-24 and 50-34 at the quarter breaks.
Sophomore sharpshooter Carter Simmer had the hot hand early in the game, depositing three of his six 3-pointers in a three-minute span to enable the Bulldogs to build a 22-11 lead by the 6:39 mark of the second quarter.
Pentwater battled back, though, attacking the rim to draw fouls frequently in the second quarter and force some Mesick starters to the bench while pulling within 29-22 with less than a minute to go before the half.
The Bulldogs’ Connor Simmer drained a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left, though, and strong man Logan Wienclaw tallied off a put-back just before the buzzer to push the lead to 33-24 at intermission.
“I told the kids at halftime to continue to be aggressive and we didn’t back off,‘ Duby noted.
Another 3-pointer from Carter Simmer, who finished with a game-high 22 points, gave Mesick a 46-31 lead midway through the third quarter and sparked a 16-3 run that left no doubt about the outcome. A short jumper from Kane Nyman and breakaway buckets off steals from Jon Teachout and Cole Spencer helped to fuel the run that saw Mesick holding a 59-34 lead with five minutes left to play.
Duby gave the reserves playing time in the final minutes and also provided an opportunity for the Bulldog seniors to leave the floor one by one to rich applause in the last minute of the final home game of their careers.
Duby said he would give his players a little time to celebrate their big victory but it would be back to the grindstone today to prepare for the Division 3 district opener against Lake City on Tuesday at Houghton Lake.
“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity this season and it’s made us stronger as a team,‘ Duby said. “We’re going into districts as the smallest team in Division 3 this year and we’re taking the underdog mentality into it. We’re gonna battle hard and you can be sure we’re gonna give our best.‘
Regardless of what happens in Tuesday’s district opener, the future looks promising for Mesick, whose JV team went undefeated this year.
“We’ve won 14 games in four years and gotten better every year before this season and now we’re conference champs with an unbeaten JV,‘ Duby said. “The future for the Mesick program is bright.‘
Wienclaw tallied 11 and Connor Simmer 10 to join Carter Simmer in double digits. Nynam nailed the nylon for six while Cole Spencer scored five and point guard Matthew Fuller scored four along with Teachout.
Mesick (11-5) faces Lake City (4-5) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the D3 tourney at Houghton Lake. The winner advances to Thursday’s semifinal against No. 2 seed Manton (8-2).
