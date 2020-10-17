SUTTONS BAY – Mesick fell to a very good Suttons Bay team 33-0 on Friday in a game eventually called after halftime because of continued appearances of lightning in the sky.
Gabe Parrish hit on 5-of-13 aerials for 140 for the Bulldogs in the shortened contest with Cole Spencer hauling in two for 73 yards and John Teachout two for 60 yards.
Defensively for the Bulldogs, Matt Fuller had 10 tackles with a fumble recovery and Gabe and Ben Parrish each made six stops. Teachout made five tackles.
Mesick (3-2) is home against Bellaire next Friday.
