MESICK – The Mesick boys gradually pulled away from visiting non-league foe Walkerville on the home floor Friday, ultimately recording a 74-38 victory. The Bulldogs led 20-14, 44-20 and 55-22 at the quarter breaks.
“Overall, it was a great team win,‘ said coach Kyle Duby. “We started to really buckle down in the second quarter and get a lead we were comfortable with. We had 12 guys score tonight, which is always nice. I’m really pumped about our team play.‘
It was Matthew Fuller leading the way once again, generating 12 points while Carter Simmer struck for nine and Logan Weinclaw put eight on the board.
Mesick hosts T.C. Christian today.
