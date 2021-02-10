CUSTER -- The Mesick girls opened the season on a positive note, pulling away in the second half to post a 60-29 victory at Mason County Eastern.
"It was a nice team effort all the way around," said coach Dave Feriend. "The girls did a nice job defensively and under the boards. It was a good way to start things off."
Junior forward Lexy Abraham led the way for the Bulldogs, draining the nets for 25 points, including three triples, and senior point guard Kaylee O'Neill tallied 16 and "did a great job running the floor."
Feriend also credited Emma Blach and Mattie Akom for their effective rebounding and Jillian Hillier for her defensive intensity.
Mesick is home Thursday against Walkerville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.