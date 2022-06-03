MARION — It was the match-up everyone expected and exactly the kind of game, too.
Mesick, the defending Division 4 district champion, went head-to-head with host Marion on Friday with the 2022 district crown on the line and staged a dramatic two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a tense 3-2 victory and hoist the championship trophy for the second straight time.
“I’m really happy for the girls,” said smiling Mesick coach Steve Coger after his team improved to 18-3 with the come-from-behind win.
“It seemed appropriate that we rallied to win because we’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity this year with injuries on top of injuries. But we knew we had a good team and kept persevering. We expected this kind of game today with Marion. They beat us early in the year and we beat them at our place later in the year. They’re a very well-coached team and have a great pitcher (Georgia Meyer) too.”
Mesick advances to the D4 regional semifinals at Holton next Saturday, June 11, to face the winner of the Onekama district at noon.
Marion, which was the visiting team in spite of playing on its home diamond, took a 2-1 lead in top of the sixth when Meyer singled for her third hit of the day, advanced to third on a single off the bat of Harley Bear and then scored when Bonnie Kiger grounded into a fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the sixth, Mesick came right back when junior pitcher Kelsey Quiggin bunted for a base hit, stole second, and then scored to tie the game with one out when she successfully reached third on a delayed steal and then scored when the throw to Eagles’ third baseman Harley Bear went into left field.
Then the Bulldogs pulled ahead when catcher Mattie Akom, who was walked intentionally and advanced to second when Quiggin scored, came around with what proved to be the winning run with two outs after a hard smash off the bat of shortstop Harmony Harris, who was gamely playing in spite of a cracked pelvis, caromed off a glove and into right field.
There was still more drama to come in this one, however. Mesick took a 3-2 lead into the top of the seventh and Quiggin, who had been pitching masterfully all game, had to get three more outs to clinch the victory.
Second baseman Maddy Spoor tracked down a high, wind-blown pop-up off the bat of Marion’s Malley Raymond for the first out and Quiggin recorded her ninth strikeout for the second out.
Then things got really interesting when Taylor Kruse drew a walk and Ella Wilson reached base with an infield hit that happened to carom very hard off the pitching thumb of Quiggin.
Time out was called as Coger and assistant coach Stacy Quiggin examined their pitcher’s thumb. Kelsey, for her part, was in a lot of pain but as she said after the game, there was “no way” she was stepping out of the pitching circle.
After a brief respite, Quiggin took a few warmup pitches and then struck out the final Marion batter to finally clinch the hard-fought victory, setting off a spontaneous celebration as coaches and teammates ran onto the field to congratulate her.
“It definitely hurt!” Quiggin acknowledged after the game.
“It was my fault for not getting my glove down in time.
“My thumb was throbbing but there was no way I was gonna leave the game with one out to go. I took a couple warmup pitches and couldn’t quite grip the ball the way I wanted to but I was still able to pitch OK. Thankfully we got the last out.”
Quiggin said “it feels really good” to repeat as district champs, especially against Marion.
“We knew they were good and Georgia’s an excellent pitcher,” she said.
“Georgia and I actually have a class together at CTC (Career Tech Center) and we’re friends. I was a little nervous when we got behind late in the game but we were able to put some hits together when we had to. It feels really good to go back-to-back in districts.”
One of the key plays in the game was Quiggin’s delayed steal of third in the bottom of the sixth.
“That’s something I’ve done through the years playing summer ball,” she said. “You have to read the catcher’s hips and see where the throw is going before you take off. I saw what I was looking for and reached third and then I looked up and saw my uncle (coach Coger) waving at me to keep going. It felt really, really good at that point to tie the game and then Mattie scored after I did to put us ahead.”
Akom, in addition to scoring the winning run, drove in Mesick’s first run with a timely single in the first inning, chasing home Quiggin, who had reached on an error. Quiggin had Mesick’s only other hit in the game, beating out a bunt to start the fateful sixth.
Marion coach Ryan Raymond was disappointed with the outcome but commended his players for an outstanding season. The Eagles finished with a 19-3 log.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” he said.
“They worked very hard. Georgia pitched really well but it just wasn’t our day today. Give Mesick credit for putting the ball in play and coming from behind.”
After the game, Raymond admonished his players, all of whom will be returning, to “remember how this feels” and use it as motivation for next season.
“This stings right now,” he told the players, “but you’ve still had a good year.”
Wilson tripled for Marion in the first inning and scored on Moggo’s grounder for a 1-0 lead. Meyer also tripled in the contest and singled twice and scored Marion’s second run.
Marion left fielder Kruse robbed Quiggin of extra bases in the third, grabbing a twisting line drive.
The lefty Meyer fired a two-hitter in the windy defeat, striking out 10 with two walks and she did not allow an earned run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.