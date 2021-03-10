BEAR LAKE -- The Mesick girls pushed their record in the West Michigan D Conference to 4-2 with 45-24 victory over host Bear Lake on Tuesday. The Bulldogs led 16-8, 26-12 and 39-18 at the quarter breaks.
"It was a nice game for us defensively," noted Mesick coach Dave Feriend. "We had 15 steals in all. We applied full-court pressure in the first and third quarters and created a lot of turnovers."
Feriend would have been even more pleased if his team had converted some of those steals into transition bucks but they missed some of their layups.
"That was about the only negative in the game," he said. "Other than that it was a nice effort. We also had 10 assists so we passed the ball pretty well too."
Kaylee O'Neill led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points. Jillian Hillier and Lexy Abraham each hit for nine and Grace Hawk for eight. Hawk also recorded four steals and Hillier had four steals with six rebounds. Feriend also commended the physical play of Grace Quiggin, who grabbed six rebounds.
Mesick (4-5, 4-2) plays at Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.