MESICK -- The Mesick boys made it two in a row to start the season with a 65-38 victory over visiting Manistee Catholic Central on Friday.
Coach Kyle Duby used a defensive scheme designed to keep MCC's high-scoring Meteo Barnett under wraps and the strategy proved to be successful.
"I was really happy with how the kids picked up the new defense on short notice and applied it on the court," Duby said. "We wanted to focus on stopping Mateo and did a pretty good job of it."
Matthew Fuller found the nylon for a team-high 13 points to go with 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Junior center Logan Weinclaw also notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards and sophomore Carter Simmer was simmering hot off the bench, nailing four threes for 12 points.
Mesick is home again today against Leland.
