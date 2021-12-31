Burn calories instead of gasoline in 2022

It seems like most New Year’s resolutions involve lifestyle changes that help you improve your fitness and lose weight.
Given the choice of exercising more or eating less, most opt for calorie burning workouts.
This usually means trips to the gym or spending time doing physical activity.
While some enjoy exercise, others begrudge having to find time to exercise.
What if you could burn those calories by doing chores that have to be done anyway? That’s what I did. But the transition to relying on muscle rather than machines came from frustration rather than inspiration.
My ditching of gas-powered devices wasn’t about getting more exercise or saving the planet, it was a lack of mechanical aptitude that was the motivator.
At one time I owned a power lawnmower, a snowmobile, a chainsaw, and a snowblower — wonderful labor-saving devices, all supposed to make my life easier. But they didn’t.
With some, if an engine sputters or doesn’t start, they are intrigued. They see the engine’s non-cooperation as a challenge. Out come the tools and the owner’s manual. These folks tinker with the non-compliant machine and may even dissemble it. When I tried that, I failed.
The first to go was the lawnmower. Every spring when it came to time to give the lawn its first cutting, my mower wouldn’t start. I’d lift it into the trunk of my Chevy Nova and take it to the repair shop.
I imagined my neighbors saying, “When you see Dave lifting his mower into the trunk, you know spring is here.”
I did this for about three years, then purchased a push mower at a garage sale. One less gas tank to fill. I also stopped cutting the grass as frequently. If you let the lawn grow a bit longer, you have to work harder pushing the mower. And that burns more calories.
For our first winters on Lake Mitchell, we rented a cottage with a wood stove and after cutting wood with an ax for the first year, I bought a chainsaw. This seemed like a great idea at the time. But the honeymoon was a short one. The saw’s deafening roar and near misses when the blade jumped after getting pinched in logs, dimmed my enthusiasm for being a lumberjack. Today our home has no wood stove. When I need wood for campfires, I rely on an ax and a handsaw.
My history as a snowmobile owner was a short one.
I had a big wooden ice shanty. The snow machine hauled it out into the lake. The engine was loud and cantankerous. After a couple of years and several trips to local mechanics, I sold the snowmobile and the shanty became a storage shed. This turned out to be a good move. On foot and without a shanty, I was more likely to explore fishing spots in other parts of the lake. The result was better catches. And walking around in the cold and trying to keep warm takes energy.
When my father-in-law moved to a condo, he gave me his snowblower. By then I owned three varieties of snow shovels and didn’t see the need to put them aside so a roaring machine could clear the driveway.
Snow shoveling is a first-rate calorie burner. Clearing the driveway after a fresh dump of snow eliminates any need to visit the gym that day.
All this occurred when I was in my 30s. I was young, strong and enjoyed applying muscle power to cutting grass, moving snow, procuring firewood or raking leaves. I figured that as I got older and had less energy, I might reinvest in motorized labor savers. That hasn’t happened.
Nowadays, I’m probably not throwing as much snow with each shovel full and I’m sure my leaf raking is less vigorous than it once was, yet I still enjoy doing these tasks. And there’s no denying all those calories that get burned using muscle power. But more importantly this is quiet work.
If I were wielding a roaring leaf blower, I would never hear a flock of honking geese flying overhead. With rake in hand , I can pause, look up, and see these birds in a near perfect v-shape, pass overhead. I prefer nature, rather than machinery, to supply the soundtrack.
Walking, running, biking, paddling a canoe, pushing a lawnmower, cutting wood by hand, raking leaves, and wielding a snow shovel — to do these activities is to turn back the clock to a simpler era, a quieter time when one relied on muscle rather than machinery. I know this has been good for my health and I think it’s been good for my mind as well. Whether shoveling snow on an evening when the air is filled with falling snowflakes, paddling a canoe through mist shrouded waters or mowing a lawn on a sunny hot day my mind seems more alive with ideas and thoughts than if I were operating a machine with a whining engine. And on top of that, I’m burning calories.
