NORTH BRANCH — A bit of a slow start hurt Cadillac in the North Branch volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings split with Corunna 16-25, 25-18; beat Fenton 25-13, 25-8; and beat Dryden 25-6, 25-12 in pool play before falling to Lake Orion 25-17, 25-17 in the Gold bracket semifinals.
"Starting slow in the morning and splitting with Corunna cost us a better seed for the gold bracket," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "After that set, we played very well the rest of pool play.
"Unfortunately, after sitting for two hours, we came out flat against Division 1 honorable mention Lake Orion. They are a very solid team and that's a good tune-up for us for this week."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 80 assists, 32 digs, 10 kills, three aces and three blocks while Macy Brown had 50 kills, 24 digs, six blocks, five assists and three aces.
Maggie Neiss had 18 kills, nine blocks and four digs while Chloe Comstock had 18 digs, 14 kills, two aces and two blocks. Staci Beydoun had seven digs, three blocks, two kills and an ace while Makenna Bryant had 30 digs and six assists.
Marne Fox had five digs and two aces while Mady Smith added two kills and a dig. Brooke Lorenz added two digs.
Cadillac (32-8-2 overall) hosts Traverse City West in its Big North Conference finale on Wednesday.
