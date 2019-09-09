LUDINGTON — Cadillac had a rough day, going 0-2 in the Ludington Tennis Invitational.
The host Orioles beat the Vikings 7-1 before Big Rapids also beat Cadillac 7-1.
"I thought we looked pretty good on Thursday but on Saturday at Ludington, not so good," Cadillac coach Tim Elenbaas said. "It takes time to develop winning skills. We shall regroup and work harder at practice this coming week."
Against Ludington, Jack Schmittdiel lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles while Fisher Moore lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 while Davin Brown won 6-3, 5-7, 11-9 at No. 4.
Cole Crisman and Austin Kailing lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles while Gavin Smith and Logan Collins lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
Nathan Moore and Chris Anderson lost 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 while Jakob Bartman and Kam Herald lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 4.
Against Big Rapids, Jack Schmittdiel lost 4-6, 6-0, 10-4 and Fisher Moore won 6-1, 6-0. Henry Schmittdiel lost 6-7, 6-2, 10-7 while Brown lost 7-5, 6-2.
Kailing and Crisman lost 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 while Smith and Collins lost 6-4, 6-3. Moore and Anderson lost 6-4, 6-4 while Bartman and Herald lost 6-4, 6-2.
Cadillac hosts Alpena on Thursday.
