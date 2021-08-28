BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac took 11th overall in the Big Rapids Golf Invitational Friday at Katke Golf Course.
Rockford won the event with a 337 while Grand Ledge shot 364, Forest Hills Eastern 364 and the Vikings carded a 435.
"A seven-hour round which included a rain delay was a lot for a young team to keep its focus," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "They need to get used to these types of days.
"We need to regroup on Monday and get ready for our Big North start of the season Tuesday at Interlochen."
Grace Drabik paced Cadillac with a personal-best score of 102 while Avery Meyer shot a 108, Onalee Wallis 111, Carmen Dahlstrom 114, Zoey Feister 120 and Madalie Dickerson 125.
