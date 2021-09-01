INTERLOCHEN — Cadillac took 12th overall in the Traverse City West Titan Invitational at Interlochen Golf Club.
Montague shot a 367 to win the event while the Vikings carded a 474.
“This was definitely not our best performance,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We are not going to let this day get us down.
“We will return to practice (Wednesday) and work on fundamentals and recommit to what we started doing at the beginning of the year.”
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac with a 113 while Carmen Dahlstrom and Onalee Wallis each shot 120.
Grace Drabik and Zoey Feister shot 121s while Madalie Dickerson carded a 130.
Cadillac competes in the Petoskey Invitational on Thursday.
