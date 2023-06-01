BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac wrapped up its season after taking 15th in an MHSAA Division 2 golf regional Wednesday at Katke Golf Club.
Forest Hills Eastern won the event with a 316 while Forest Hills Central was second at 322 and Big Rapids third at 324. The Vikings carded a team score of 374.
Noah Traviss paced the Vikings with an 81 while Connor Putman shot an 87, Keegan McRoberts 101, Ryan Lincoln 105 and Cole Mortenson 115.
LEROY — Pine River wrapped up the regular season with a 1-0 win over Hesperia in a non-league game.
The Bucks scored the only run of the game on a balk in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“We played really well defensively and the pitchers threw well,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “We had opportunities but it was a struggle to score.”
Nate Marks got the win, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks in two innings of work.
Jordan Nelson, Marks and Braeden Larr had singles while Kaiden Hubble led off the seventh with a double.
Pine River (21-8-1 overall) faces Reed City in a Division 3 district contest Saturday at Clare.
CADILLAC — Cadillac wrapped up its regular season with a 14-7 loss to Traverse City West in a Big North Conference contest.
The game was tied at 7-7 after seven innings on May 16 and league rules state no game will end in a tie.
The Titans scored seven runs in the top of the eighth Wednesday.
Cade James took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and a walk in an inning of work.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit and two RBIs; Charlie Howell a hit; Miles Maury three hits; Kaleb McKinley an RBI; Coby Franklin a hit and an RBI; Drew Kornacki two hits and an RBI; Kaidan Westdorp two hits and an RBI; and Jackson Stuart a hit.
Cadillac (14-20, 0-10) faces host Kingsley in a Division 2 district Saturday.
