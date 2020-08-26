CADILLAC — The early-season gauntlet continues.
After all, when you can host an indoor volleyball match amid a global pandemic and most of the state unable to do so, everyone wants to be your friend.
Cadillac went 2-1 in a non-league quad it hosted Tuesday, its second of the young season.
The Vikings dropped a 25-20, 25-18, 25-15 decision to Montagu e before beating North Branch 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 and Mount Morris 25-21, 25-11, 25-18.
"It was a great night of competition," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "It was nice to get a few of our players back to get them some reps.
"We struggled to get into a flow all night but even so, we were able to come out 2-1. We struggled to finish against North Branch in set two but we were able to do so in a tight third set with them for the win. It's nice to see everyone get better as we go along."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 79 assists, 28 digs, 16 kills and three aces while Macy Brown had 57 kills, 26 digs and three aces. Caliey Masserang had 11 kills and two aces while Julia Jezak added 36 digs and two aces.
Zoey Feister had 13 digs; Carissa Musta three kills and two blocks; Brooke Ellens seven digs; Joslyn Seeley five kills; Mady Smith five kills; Angela Mo nine digs; Layke Sims two digs and a kill; and Molly McKeever two kills.
Cadillac (4-2 overall) hosts a super quad on Friday at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The morning session includes Onaway, Leland and Forest Hills Northern while the afternoon features McBain, Morley Stanwood and Tri County.
Comets go 0-2
MCBAIN — Nothern Michigan Christian dropped a pair of non-league matches in a tri it hosted.
The Comets fell to Elk Rapids 25-20, 25-11 in the opener before falling to Reed City 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 in the second match.
"Against Elk Rapids, as a team we played strong in the beginning but we are learning to carry that momentum into each set," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "For a small team, we have well-rounded and gifted athletes. The girls worked hard on the court and even though we didn't get the win, we stayed strong in our defense."
Against the Elks, Megan Bennett had a block and 10 digs while Alaina Rozeveld had two kills; Maggie Yount four assists and Emma Roper an ace.
Against the Coyotes, Emma Shaarda had three aces, Paige Ebels three kills and five digs while Yount ha three assists and Bennett a block.
NMC is at Frankfort on Sept. 8.
