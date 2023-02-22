CADILLAC — Time to defend the title.
Or, at the very least, see how they stack up against the best teams in the state.
Cadillac’s girls and boys wrapped up the Big North Conference ski season Tuesday with the league finale at Caberfae Peaks.
The Viking girls were second and the boys fifth.
Traverse City West took first Tuesday with 42 points to secure the league crown while Cadillac was second at 74, Traverse City Central third at 98, Gaylord fourth at 160 and Petoskey fifth at 162.
“This was a good warm-up heading into states in less than a week for the girls’ team,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
“I was proud of the girls for pulling out a second place today.
“I think everybody on the team has made improvements in the past few weeks and I think we are ready to see how we stack up against the top teams in Division 2 on Monday.”
Cadillac is the defending state champion.
Onalee Wallis paced the Vikings on the slalom course, taking second in 53.25 seconds while Georgette Sake was fifth at 54.56, Avery Meyer eighth at 55.14 and Erin Meyer 18th at 58.30.
Sake led the way on the giant slalom course, taking second in 42.68 seconds. Avery Meyer was 10th at 44.82, Erin Meyer 13th at 44.99 and Lilly Shankland 16th at 46.11.
“Georgette has really come on for us the past three races with multiple top-10 finishes,” Netzley said.
“It’s nice to see what she can do when she is healthy.
“We are going to need everyone’s best on Monday to have success.
Skiing their last race on the girls’ team were co-captain Ellie Cool and exchange students Lea Mahr and Lucia Yuste. Ellie did an excellent job the past two years helping the varsity team when needed but, more importantly, she has been an excellent role model for the six freshmen this year.”
TC West took first on the boys’ side with 36.5 points to wrap up the title there, as well. TC Central was second at 63.5, Petoskey third at 89.5, Gaylord fourth at 137 and Cadillac fifth at 155.5.
“The boys’ team had a few mistakes in slalom which cost us a few points today but, overall, I think we had a good year,” Netzley said. “They gained a lot of experience that will pay off over the next few years.”
On the slalom side, Alex Macioszek took 17th in 52.72 seconds while Ben Anderson was 20th at 1:03.11. Brody Meyer took 21st in 1:04.86 and Brady Koenig was 23rd in 1:11.04.
Koenig led the way in GS, taking 13th in 42.23 seconds. Anderson tied for 18th at 43.49 while Griffin Boolman was 20th at 43.58 and Macioszek 23rd in 43.92 seconds.
“Senior co-captains Alex and Connor have been excellent leaders for a team, aside from Brady, that has very little varsity experience,” Netzley said. “They will be hard to replace.”
Cadillac’s girls, along with Koenig and Anderson compete at the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals Monday at Boyne Mountain.
