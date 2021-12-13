MANTON — A week into the season and there’s progress being made.
Cadillac took second overall in the 10-team Manton Wrestling Invitational on Saturday behind champion Kingsley.
“All of our freshmen really stepped up like Luke Phillips going 5-0,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said.
“The team is coming together and realizing hard work is key but we still need work in our lineup.”
Matteo Letizio took first for the Vikings at 119 pounds while Matt Reinertson (103) and Parker Jones (152) each took second.
Noah Helsel (140) and Kevin Sampson took third while Cavin Hoffert (125), Damien Bump (130) and Justin Paszkowski (215) each took fourth.
Cadillac is at Hesperia on Wednesday.
Manton had two champions as the Rangers took fourth overall.
“I was very happy with how all of our kids wrestled,” Manton coach Chad Weston said.
“We had some wrestlers get their first wins of the season and career so it was a great day.’
“We have a lot of work to on but we are going in the right direction.”
Reagan Stahl took first at 103 pounds while Makayla Gowell took first and Allyssa White second in the all-girl 171-pound class.
Chloe Colton second at 112, as well. Ben Paddock (171), Nathan Winters (145) and Hunter Buck (135) placed third in their respective classes.
Manton is at Charlevoix on Wednesday.
HOWARD CITY — Pine River wrapped up a tough week of competition by taking first in the Tri County Invitational.
The Bucks beat Cedar Springs 40-33; beat Carson City-Crystal 72-8; beat Comstock Park 54-24; beat Tri County 42-38; and fell to Sparta 46-36.
“I was really pleased with our team effort and toughness,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said.
“Our kids wrestled really well and it was a total team effort to pull off our wins against Cedar Springs and Tri County.
“Kids were moved around in the lineup to a different weight throughout the day and wrestled great matches against very strong opponents.
“We had a little bit of an emotional let-down after the win over Tri County and I feel like that cost us a loss against Sparta. We had our opportunities but just couldn’t finish in a couple key matchups.
“Our kids have responded well to a very competitive week one of quality opponents.”
Jordan Nelson, Seth Duncan, Wyatt Underhill and Devin McQueen recorded four wins apiece while Jolynn Bode, Ryder Holmes, Phil Rigling, Rogan Nelson and Andrew Baldwin each had three.
Pine River is at Carson City-Crystal on Wednesday with perennial power New Lothrop and Portland. Both teams are ranked in the top 10.
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City went 3-2 on the day and took fourth in the Big Rapids Invitational.
The Coyotes beat Traverse City West 42-39; beat Montabella 64-18; and beat Evart 54-23. They lost to Hastings 54-27 and to Lakeview 47-28.
Elijah Lentz and Bryson Hughes each went 5-0 for Reed City while Izaiah Lentz went 4-1.
Logan Cutler went 3-0 while Logan Kindig went 3-1. Dannica Bregg, Zack Bennett, Hannah Los, Autumn Thompson, Hunter Fagon-Moyer, Wyatt Spalo and Braedon Ghent each won two matches while Carter Johnson, Ayden Mullen, Chad Landis and Myles McCarthy won a match apiece.
Reed City is at Central Montcalm on Wednesday.
Evart opened with a 44-18 win over Montabella as Chris McPherson, Cole Staats, Josiah Beard, Cole Hopkins, Sam Bailey, Alex Burhans, Ethan Conk and Alannah Bentley scored wins.
The Wildcats dropped a 39-39 decision to TC West on criteria. McPherson, Ransom, Beard, Hopkins, Bailey, Burhans and Bentley scored wins.
Ransom, Hopkins, Beard and Cronk scored wins against Reed City before Evart dropped its final match to Big Rapids, 36-34. Beard, Hopkins, Landon Babb, Bailey, Conk and Michael Lodholtz scored wins.
“We wrestled tough again but our lack of experience was very evident,” Evart assistant coach Ben Bryant said.
“We will get better as our guys always push hard in practice and all have drive to become great.”
