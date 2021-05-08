SHEPHERD — Cadillac's girls took second overall in the large-school division at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational on Friday.
Clare won the title with 138 points while the Vikings totaled 116, Shepherd was third at 105.5 and Reed City eighth at 2.
Senior Chloie Musta scored Cadillac's lone-first place finish as she won the 400-meter dash in 59.60 seconds. She came back later in the evening, at 9:30 p.m., and took 20th in the Elite 3200 in 11:12.26. Traverse City Central standout Julia Flynn won the race in 10:09.87.
Manton junior Noah Morrow took 12th in the boys' Elite 3200 in a time of 9:33.91. Cedar Springs' Corey Bowers won the race in 9:19.77.
Kendall Schopieray took second in the 1600 in 5:38.50 and third in the 800 in 233.58 while Peace Odiase was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.10 seconds. Angela Mo took second in the shot put at 32-feet, 8-inches and Makenzie Johns was second in the discus at 84-2.
Madisyn Lundquist took third in the pole vault at 8-0 and Ellah Santangelo was third in the 3200 at 12:49.64.
Ionia won the large-school boys' division title while Lansing Catholic was second at Cadillac third at 92.
Sophomore Derek Rood continued his breakthrough season as he took first in the 110 hurdles in 15.80 seconds and first in the 300 hurdles in 44.20 seconds. Senior Ben Kohler took first in the 54.75 seconds.
Ryan Sanders took second in the shot put at 45-0.5 while the 400 relay took second in 47.36 seconds and second in the 800 relay in 1:38.51.
Cadillac is at Alpena with Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday.
Marion boys 2nd at invite
BEAL CITY — Marion's boys took second at the Great Lakes Invitational on Friday.
Beal City won the event with 207.5 points while the Eagles totaled 130 and Montabella was third at 84.
"In spite of the weather and being a little short-handed due to illness, the boys really responded well to the difficulties taking home the runner-up trophy," Marion coach Jason Keeler said. "We have a group of guys that are just starting to figure out what they are capable of doing. Some are just freshmen and sophomores who haven't competed on the varsity level but are excelling and are a real strength for the team.
"The enthusiasm and leadership, however, coming from our seniors who also haven't had a lot of track experience are really what is putting us over the top."
McCoy Williams won the 100 dash in 11.85 seconds, the shot put at 40-7 and the long jump at 18-8.5 while Braden Prielipp won the high jump at 6-2, the 400 dash in 58.89 seconds and was on the winning 1600 relay (4:01.20).
Beal City won the girls' title with 190 points while Fairview was second at 123 and Marion third at 104.
Harley Bear won the shot put at 34-0 and the discus at 108-3 while Stella Henderson was second in the long jump at 15-2.25.
Local teams compete at Brethren
BRETHREN — Manton, Mesick, Forest Area and Buckley took part in the Bobcat Invitational at Brethren.
Glen Lake won the boys' title with 185.5 points while Buckley was second at 101.5, Frankfort third at 77.5, Manton fourth at 76, Mesick fifth at 54 and Forest Area seventh at 31.
Buckley's Gavin Allen won the 300 hurdles in 41.84 seconds while Jackson Kulawiak won the 800 in 2:14.39. The Bears took first in the 1600 relay (Cooper Rath, Allen, Kulawiak, Kyle Deshasier) in 3:46.31 and first in the 3200 relay (Jeremiah Pasbjerg, Jackson Kulawiak, Deshasier and Carson Kulawiak) in 9:14.61.
Mesick's Grant Fleis won the 1600 in 5:05.34 and the 3200 in 10:50.79
Manton's Elijah Cunningham scored the Rangers' lone first-place finish as he won the long jump at 18-4.
Frankfort won the girls' title with 110 points while Grand Traverse Academy was second at 103, Manton third at 92, Forest Area sixth at 54.5, Mesick seventh at 40.5 and Buckley ninth at 23.
Manton's Madison Morris took first in the 400 dash in 1:06.85 and second in the 200 dash while Molly Harding took second in the 800 and 3200. The Rangers also won the 3200 relay in 11:53.26 with the foursome of Emily Harding, Charlotte Trowbridge, Lauren Clark and Morgan Howell.
Forest Area's Emily Norkowski won the 100 hurdles in 17.10 seconds while Buckley's Aiden Harrand won the 800 in 2:27.59.
McBain 6th at invite
AUBURN — McBain's boys and girls each placed sixth in the Bay City Western Invitational.
The Ramblers were one of only two Division 3 schools in the largely Division 1 and Division 2 event.
Frankenmuth won the boys' title with 117 points while Midland was second at 86.5, Grand Blanc third at 77.5 and the Ramblers totaled 51.5 points.
"We did great as a team with a nice showing," McBain boys coach Pat Maloney said. "The kids ran well and we're starting to get to that peak form heading into regionals in two weeks."
Grayson VerBerkmoes took first in the 800 in 2:06.45 while Kaiden McGillis won the high jump at 6-4. Jesse Sikkema took second in the pole vault at 11-0 and Blake Whetstone was fourth in the high jump at 5-10.
The foursome of VerBerkmoes, Connor Murphy, Kyle Pylkas and Blake Whetstone took second in the 3200 relay in 8:27.50, as well.
Traverse City West won the girls' title with 136 points while Midland Dow was second at 94, Grand Blanc third at 77 and the Ramblers totaled 41 points.
Maggie O'Malley had a strong day as she took second in the 3200 in 11:11.69 and third in the 1600 in 5:16.96. Analiese Fredin took third in the 300 hurdles in 51.29 seconds, as well.
"Maggie was just motoring today and she was really pleased with her times," McBain girls coach Susan Maloney said. "We were the smallest school there and we ended up sixth. I am happy with that."
Adyson Nederhood took fourth in the shot put at 32-5, Kahli Heuker was fourth in the high jump at 4-10 and Emma Schierbeek fourth in the long jump at 15-1.
The 3200 relay took fourth in 10:22.04.
McBain hosts Manton and Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.