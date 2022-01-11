HARBOR SPRINGS — That’s a start.
Cadillac got its ski season off to a solid opening as the girls took third and the boys fourth in the Harbor/Petoskey Invitational Monday at Boyne Highlands.
“Both teams got off to a nice start to the season with some excellent finishes,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said. “The surface was great for racing.
“The man-made snow was grippy and firm. Other than the cold temperatures, it was great conditions to race.”
Traverse City Central won the girls’ title with 54 points while Harbor Springs was second at 95 and the Vikings totaled 103 points.
“The girls started off with a couple of bobbles in slalom on the first run but made amends with clean second runs and a pair of error free runs in giant slalom,” Netzley said. “It was nice to see how we stacked up against Big North Conference competition.
“Finishing ahead of Petoskey and TC West is definitely a confidence boost. Onalee (Wallis) and Avery (Meyer) put together two top-10 finishes which is impressive.”
Wallis took seventh in slalom in 1:31.62 while Meyer was eighth at 1:32.38, Mairyn Kinnie 22nd at 1:45.03 and Emily Mason 27th at 1:48.46.
Meyer took third in GS in 1:07.21 while Wallis was fourth at 1:07.44, Georgette Sake sixth at 1:07.82 and Kinnie 26th at 1:15.01.
Petoskey won the boys’ title with 41 points while TC Central was second at 57, West third at 136 and Cadillac fourth at 138.
“The boys’ team got third as a team in slalom with all six boys executing two solid runs,” Netzley said. “Ethan (Sharp) has been working hard on his consistency and it seems to have paid off in both events.
“The boys’ team is pretty deep but as a team, we need to find just a little bit more speed to be competitive in the Big North.”
Brady Koenig paced Cadillac on the GS course, taking 15th in 1:06.54 while Chris Anderson was 19th in 1:07.78, Sharp 21st in 1:08.16 and Elliot Lavigne 23rd in 1:08.23.
Sharp led the way in slalom by taking 11th in 1:24.79 while Koenig was 12th at 1:26.80, Lavigne 18th at 1:29.78 and Anderson 23rd at 1:32.0.
Cadillac hosts Clare in a dual meet at 5 p.m. Thursday before hosting its own invitational on Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.