HARBOR SPRINGS — Cadillac's girls took third and the boys fifth in the fourth Big North Conference ski meet of the season Wednesday at Nub's Nob.
"Overall, both teams had a good day," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "The conditions were quite a bit different than they had been all season. With the warmer weather, the snow was grabbier and developed a bigger rut at the gate."
Traverse City Central took first on the girls' side with 48 points while TC West was second at 59, the Vikings third at 96, Petoskey fourth at 110 and Gaylord fifth at 180.
"The girls' team pulled some low numbers with Onalee (Wallis) getting her first BNC win and Avery continuing to get top-10 finishes," Netzley said. "Mairyn (Kinnie) is also coming on strong at the right time."
Wallis took first on the giant slalom hill in 39.30 seconds, while Avery Meyer was third at 40.08, Kinnie 21st at 43.99 and Emily Mason 22nd at 44.03.
Wallis took third on the slalom course in 1:09.88 while Meyer was eighth at 1:12.66, Kinnie 18th at 1:20.35 and Mason 20th at 1:23.25.
TC Central took first on the boys' side with 54 points while West was second at 75, Petoskey third at 93, Gaylord fourth at 104 and Cadillac fifth at 113.
"The boys had some issues with the conditions in GS but handled the conditions better in slalom," Netzley said. "Kyle (Conradson) had four solid runs and scored well for us (Wednesday)."
Ben Meyer led Cadillac with an eighth-place finish on the GS hill in 41.26 seconds while Conradson took 15th at 41.90, Chris Anderson 20th at 43.02 and Elliot Lavigne 24th at 43.65.
Brady Koenig paced the Vikings on the slalom course with an 11th-place finish in 1:10.48. Ethan Sharp took 12th in 1:12.45, Conradson 18th in 1:12.73 and Meyer 19th in 1:15.43.
Cadillac now sets its sights on one of the biggest meets of the season — Monday's Division 2 regional meet at Caberfae Peaks.
"If both teams ski like they are capable of, we should be able to reach one of our first goals of the season on Monday which is to move on to states," Netzley added.
