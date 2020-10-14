PETOSKEY — Cadillac's girls took third and the boys fifth in the Big North Conference Championships Tuesday at Petoskey Middle School.
Perennial powerhouse Traverse City Central won the girls' title with 37 points while Petoskey was second at 51, Cadillac third at 76, Traverse City West fourth at 79, Alpena fifth at 144 and Gaylord sixth at 164.
Chloie Musta paced the Vikings with a fifth-place finish in 19:25. Kendall Schopieray took 11th in 19:56, Gwen Phillips 17th in 20:41, Heather Eller 19th in 20:45, Marissa Mazza 24th in 21:14, Ellie Cool 25th in 21:19 and Ellah Santangelo 32nd in 22:31.
"The girls ran a solid race against Central (No. 1 in Division 1) and Petoskey (No. 2 in Division 2)," Cadillac coach Tim O'Malley said. "Chloie showed us who our leader is by finishing first-team all-conference and Kendall wasn't far behind.
"We closed the gap on Petoskey and hope to get two and maybe three ties at beating them."
TC Central junior Julia Flynn won the race in 17:57, more than 30 seconds of Petoskey senior Emma Squires, who finished second in 18:32.
TC Central won the boys' title with 20 points, sweeping the top three spots. TC West took second at 47, Petoskey third at 57, Alpena fourth at 107, Cadillac fifth at 143 ad Gaylord sixth at 162.
For Cadillac, Nolan Nixon took 19th in 18:16, Carson Carlington 27th in 19:15, Jackson Hilt 28th in 19:20, Brayden Oberhaus 32nd in 19:54, Gavin Phillips 37th in 20:27, Logan Boolman 38th in 20:52 and Gabe Outman 40th in 21:24.
"The boys ran better than what they were seeded going in," O'Malley said. "They also moved up to third in the pre-regional rankings. They could surprise some people in in the next couple of weeks."
TC Central's Drew Seabase won the race in 16:18.
Cadillac competes in a Division 2 pre-regional race Monday at Benzie Central. The boys run at 5:30 p.m. and the girls at 6 p.m.
Buckley 2nd, 4th at Northwest
BENZONIA — Buckley's boys took second and the girls fourth in the final Northwest Conference Jamboree at Benzie Central.
The host Huskies won the boys' title with 20 points while the Bears were second at 48 and Frankfort third at 83.
Jackson Kulawiak paced Buckley with a fourth-place finish in 17:31. Jeremiah Pasbjerg took fifth in 17:46, Carson Kulawiak 12th in 18:48, Braden Melville 14th in 18:58 and Jacob Wicker 17th in 19:20.
"We ran very well tonight and many of our kids had personal-best times," Buckley coach Ken Wicker said. "I'm really proud of the effort from all the kids. We really stepped it up today.
"Aiden Harrand set a new school record and ran one of the fastest times in Division 4 this season."
Benzie Central won the girls' title with 34 points while Kingsley was second at 55, Glen Lake third at 69 and Buckley fourth at 81.
Harrand, a freshman, won the girls' race in 18:43. Shelby Cade took ninth in 21:05, Karlee Shaw 30th in 25:09, Brooke Wilkie 33rd in 26:35 and Allie Finzel 43rd in 33:48.
