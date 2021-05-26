GAYLORD — Cadillac finished third at the Big North Conference golf finals Tuesday at the Gaylord Country Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 309 while TC West shot 313, the Vikings 347, Petoskey 348 and Alpena 374.
"We are gearing up with one more regular-season matchup Thursday at West Branch and then regionals on June 2," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "We will have to play our best to compete at regionals.
"We have it in us. We just have to execute."
Harry Chipman paced Cadillac Tuesday with a 78 and tied for third overall, earning first-team all-conference honors. Ben Drabik shot an 83 and finished 12th in the final standings to earn second-team all-league honors.
Jacques LaMonde shot a 91, MacKale McGuire 95 and Connor Putman a 100.
Cadillac competes at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational Thursday at The Nightmare before competing in an MHSAA Division 2 regional June 2 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Ludington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.