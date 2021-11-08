MANISTEE — From start to finish, they made marked improvement.
It showed on the scoreboard, as well.
Cadillac wrapped up its girls’ swim season by taking third in the Coastal Conference Championships Friday and Saturday in Manistee.
The Vikings totaled 308 points.
“Remarkable improvement would be an understatement for this team,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “Finishing its third year in third place is a well-deserved recognition of their three months of hard work.
“Increasing the team point total from 55 in 2019, to 208 in 2020 and earning 308 points this year shows the true depth this team has developed. For the first time in program history, every swimmer contributed to the point total.
“Our seniors Karis Bachman, Karly Castle, Caitlyn Kearns, Ella Marine and Jessie Wetherell combined for a total of 66 points. Emotions were high after the meet as these seniors are leaders both in the pool and out. It has my distinct honor to coach this group of motivated swimmers. They amazed me meet after meet. After swimming nearly 40 miles of practice yardage, they earned every point.”
Sophomore Ella Boland took second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.40 while junior Brie Leesch took third in the 100 butterfly in 1:07.06.
The foursome of Boland, Leesch, Karis Bachman and Stella Balcom took third in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.73 and third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.53.
Other personal bests included Izzy Sommerville dropping 17.76 seconds in the 100 breaststroke, Kenna Booher dropping 13.19 seconds in the 500 freestyle and Morgan Seeley dropping 8.09 seconds in the 500 freestyle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.