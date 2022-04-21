CADILLAC — All things considered, that’s a solid start.
Cadillac took third in its season-opening invitational at the Cadillac Country Club on Wednesday.
The event also served as the first tournament in the Big North Conference standings.
Traverse City Central and TC West tied atop the leaderboard at 311 but the Trojans won the fifth-score tiebreak.
Cadillac took third at 336, Ogemaw Heights fourth at 347, Petoskey fifth at 357, Alpena sixth at 358, Gaylord seventh at 380 and Cheboygan eighth at 418.
“We’re off to a good start,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We only have had four outdoor practices in not-so-good weather up to this point.
“We are expecting great things out of our varsity team this year and we had stretches of golf today that showed how we can be as a team. The rust was there for sure, though. We will be playing a lot of tournament golf in the next few weeks to help shake off the rust.”
Harry Chipman paced the Vikings with a 74 and tied for second overall.
“Harry played very well today and started to show his true potential,” Bailey added.
Ben Drabik and MacKale McGuire each shot 84s while Noah Traviss and Connor Putman each carded 94s to pace Cadillac.
Mason Taylor shot a 100, Cole Mortenson 102, Davin Brown 105, Jay Gulish 113, Ethan Schwach 113, Dylan Vermilyea 115 and Geoff Enyeart 137.
Gaylord’s Kole Putnam earned medalist honors with a 71.
Cadillac competes at Lincoln Hills Golf Course — the sight of its Division 3 regional later this season — in Ludington on Friday and then is at the Cheboygan Invitational on Monday.
