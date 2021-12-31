REED CITY — Cadillac continued to take steps forward as it took third in the first 12-team Reed City Royal Rumble on Thursday.
The Vikings beat Lake City 57-12; beat Grayling 39-30; beat Newaygo 43-42 on the ninth tiebreak criteria; lost to eventual champion Hesperia 48-33; and lost to Comstock Park 40-36.
“We were missing three starters so the other kids had to step it up and they did,” Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said. “I am proud of the improvements we are making but there is working to do in the wrestling room.”
Luke Phillips (160 pounds) and Carter Lewis (171) each went 5-0 while Justin Paszkowski (215) and Parker Jones (145) went 4-1 on the day. Cavin Hoffert (125), Darek Richards (189) and Seth Dilley (285) picked up three wins apiece.
Cadillac hosts Alpena and Ludington on Wednesday.
Reed City took sixth overall, going 3-2.
The Coyotes lost to Hesperia 42-39; lost to Port Huron Northern 42-33; beat Farwell 78-6; beat Grayling 51-24; and beat Evart 66-9.
Bryson Hughes, Logan Kindig and Izaiah Lentz each went 5-0 while Elijah Lentz and Braedon Ghent were 4-1. Wyatt Spalo, Carter Johnson, Zack Bennett, Miles McCarthy, Hunter Fagan-Moyer and Noah Morgan each won three matches.
Reed City is at Central Montcalm on Wednesday.
Evart went 1-4 in the tournament with a shorthanded team.
Cole Hopkins remained unbeaten with a perfect 5-0 day while Sam Bailey went 4-1. Kaden DuBreuil made his season debut after suffering an injury in practice and went 4-1, as well.
MONTAGUE — Manton had six wrestlers place at the Montague Lady Cat Invitational on Thursday.
“We did a fantastic job today of showing resiliency and improvement,” Manton coach Adam Coleman said.
“We came down here being a small school amongst a tournament of 20-plus schools and performing to what we believe our potential to be.
“After seeing our results and experience wrestling in this great all girls tournament the sky is the limit for our (girls).”
Reganne Stahl took second at 100 pounds while Chloe Colton was runner-up at 110. Makayla Gowell took second at 170, as did Kiyara Oster at 190.
Kennedi Wahmhoff (120) and Natalee Kibbe 125) each took third.
