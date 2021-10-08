FLINT — Oh, so close.
Cadillac came up a point short of a spot in the state finals as it took third in an MHSAA Division 3 boys’ tennis regional Thursday at Flint Kearsley.
Petoskey won the regional crown with 19 points while St. Johns was second at 17. The Vikings totaled nine points, one short of the 10 required for an at-large berth in the finals.
“I was proud of the team for earning a third-place finish at regionals,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. “Each flight won their first-round match and Davin Brown had a big win against Petoskey to get runner-up at No. 2 singles.
“We got nine points, everyone played well and competed hard. We finish the season with 14 wins and I am going to miss these seniors who helped make this a special group.”
Fisher Moore went 1-1 at No. 1 singles with a 7-6(2), 6-2 win over Clio before falling to Petoskey 6-4, 6-1.
Davin Brown was flight runner-up at No. 2 as he beat Clio 6-1, 6-3; and beat Petoskey 7-5, 6-1; before falling to St. Johns 6-0, 6-0 in the finals.
Brady Koenig went 1-1 at No. 3 with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Owosso before falling to St. Johns 6-2, 6-2.
Chris Anderson went 1-1 at No. 4 with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Flint Kearsley before falling to St. Johns 6-3, 6-0.
Kam Hearld and Henry Schmittdiel went 1-1 at No. 1 doubles as they beat Owosso 6-0, 6-1 before falling to St. Johns 7-5, 6-1.
Oscar Kendall and Logan Collin went 1-1 at No. 2 as they beat Kearsley 6-3, 6-1 before falling to St. Johns 7-6(2), 6-3.
Jakob Bartman and Gavin Smith went 1-1 at No. 3 as they beat Bay City John Glenn 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 before falling to St. Johns 7-5, 6-2.
Max McCumber and Drew Drabik went 1-1 at No. 4 as they beat Kearsley 6-1, 6-2 before falling to Petoskey 6-4, 7-6(5).
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 3-2 decision to Alpena in a Big North Conference soccer contest.
Viking coach Paul King commended seniors Kyle Conradson, MacKale McGuire, Ben Drabik and Evan Williams for their performance in Cadillac’s regular-season home finale.
Elliot Lavigne scored for Cadillac before Alex King scored on a penalty kick.
Lavigne and Ethan Romey split time in the nets.
Cadillac is at Traverse City Central on Monday to wrap up the regular season before hosting Mount Pleasant in a Division 2 district contest Wednesday.
LUDINGTON — Cadillac dropped a 120-55 decision to Ludington in a Coastal Conference swim meet.
“Going up against the conference champions inspired our swimmers to step up their game,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said.
“Over half of the swimmers combined to rack up 14 personal bests.
“I saw a lot of great things in the pool tonight. Their attention to the small points was evident in every swim.”
Brie Leesch took first in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.12 and second in the 200 individual medley in 2:39.84 while Kenna Booher was third in the same event in 3:03.48.
Ella Boland took second in the 50 freestyle in 28.04 seconds while Stella Balcom was third at 28.48. Karis Bachman took third in the 100 free in 1:06.05 while Booher was third in the 500 freestyle in 7:05.87.
Boland took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.79 while Katie Graham took third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:35.79.
Boland, Bachman, Leesch and Balcom took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:14.91 while the same foursome took second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.35.
Averee Heuker, Jessie Wetherell, Morgan Seelye and Graham took third in the 400 freestyle relay, as well.
ALPENA — Cadillac’s girls took sixth in the Alpena Invitational.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 343 while the Vikings shot a 408.
Grace Drabik paced Cadillac with a 98, while Onalee Wallis shot a 101, Avery Meyer 101, Madalie Dickerson 106 and Carmen Dahlstrom 110.
Cadillac wraps up its season at the Traverse City Country Club on Monday.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac eighth-grade football team beat Petoskey 52-0 on Wednesday.
Ethan Nichol rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns and also recovered a fumble for a TD. Maverick Hoffert ran for 129 yards and two TDs while Lucas Vancil ran for a 76 yards and a TD.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac seventh-grade team ran its record to 5-0 with a 28-0 win over Petoskey.
David Nobles ran for 137 yards with TD runs of 80 and 60 yards while Ian Metzger ran for a 95 yards and a TD. David Luckett added 50 yards and a TD, as well.
