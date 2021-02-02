HARBOR SPRINGS — Cadillac's girls took fourth and the boys fifth in a Big North Conference ski race Monday at Nub's Nob.
Bobbles on the slalom course cost both teams, Viking coach James Netzley said.
"Both teams had a tough day in slalom," he said. "We struggled with staying balanced coming in and out of the vertical combinations. I think it was a learning day with regards to when to play it a little more cautious and when to go full gas.
"Both teams skied well in GS as the pitch was similar to what we typically train on. The boys had their best BNC results in GS this year."
Traverse City Central took first on the girls' side with 36 points while Traverse City West was second at 87.5, Petoskey third at 102.5, Cadillac fourth at 106 and Gaylord fifth at 154.
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac with a fourth-place finish on the GS course in 51.68 seconds. Onalee Wallis took 10th at 52.41, Georgette Sake 12th at 53.09 and Emily Mason 19th at 59.99.
Sake took seventh in slalom at 1:14.60 while Mairyn Kinnie was 15th in 1:22.37, Meyer 19th at 1:31.05 and Mason 20th at 1:35.65.
"Georgette and Emily did a nice job scoring points for us today in both disciplines," Netzley said.
TC West won the boys' race with 56 points while Petoskey was second at 59, TC Central third at 80, Gaylord fourth at 116 and Cadillac fifth at 138.
In GS, Ethan Sharp took 12th in 51.51 seconds while Elliot Lavigne was 13th at 51.73, Brady Koenig 16th at 52.25 and Ben Meyer 17th at 52.29.
Koenig took 17th in slalom at 1:18.97, Kyle Conradson 18th at 1:20.37, Meyer 19th at 1:21.84 and Lavigne 26th at 1:35.91.
"On the boys' side, Brady continued his consistent skiing, scoring well in both events and Ethan had his best GS finish of the year," Netzley said.
Cadillac competes in an MHSAA Division 2 regional Feb. 8 at Cannonsburg.
