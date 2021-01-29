BOYNE FALLS — Deja vu.
Cadillac's girls took fourth and the boys fifth in a Big North Conference ski meet Thursday at Boyne Mountain, the same finishes they had Monday at Schuss Mountain.
"We had a lot of fast runs from both the girls' and boys' teams," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "We weren't able to put two together in the same event to help our score in many cases."
Traverse City Central won the girls' race with 41 points while Petoskey was second at 77, Traverse City West third at 96, Cadillac fourth at 124 and Gaylord fifth at 134.
Avery Meyer paced Cadillac on the giant slalom course, taking second in 52.20 seconds. Georgette Sake took 14th at 54.15, Mairyn Kinnie 21st at 58.10 and Onalee Wallis 22nd at 58.74.
Meyer took sixth in the slalom while Kinnie was 18th in 1:28.23, Wallis 19th in 1:30.79 and Emily Mason 22nd in 1:42.26.
"Avery had her best finish of the year in GS and is starting to turn some heads," Netzley said. "Mairyn had her best day overall, too, with four clean runs."
TC West took first on the boys' side with 55 points while Petoskey was second at 57, TC Central third at 79, Gaylord fourth at 117 and Cadillac fifth at 160.
On the GS course, Ben Meyer took 18th in 53.77 seconds, Kyle Conradson 21st at 54.07, Elliot Lavigne 22nd at 54.11 and Brady Koenig 25th in 55.06.
Koenig took 17th in slalom in 1:19.19 while Conradson took 18th in 1:20.22, Lavigne 19th in 1:21.77 and Ethan Sharp 20th in 1:22.59.
Cadillac is at Nub's Nob on Monday in another BNC race.
