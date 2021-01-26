BELLAIRE — The Cadillac girls took fourth and the boys fifth in the second Big North Conference ski meet of the season Monday at Schuss Mountain.
Traverse City Central won the girls' race with 53 points while Traverse City West was second at 87, Petoskey third at 88, Cadillac fourth at 100 and Gaylord fifth at 175.
"The girls' team did very well considering they have done very little racing on a pitch as steep as the race hill at Schuss," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "Avery continues to impress me with her quick feet and aggressve attitude. She put together four excellent runs."
Avery Meyer led the Vikings with a sixth-place finish on the slalom course in 43.04 seconds. Onalee Wallis took eighth at 43.64, Mairyn Kinnie 21st at 47.74 and Emily Mason 25th at 53.58.
Meyer took seventh on the giant slalom course in 1:04.94 while Wallis was 13th at 1:08.15, Kinnie 30th at 1:15.91 and Mason 25th at 1:24.60.
TC Central won the boys' race with 42 points while Petoskey wa second at 67, TC West third at 71, Gaylord fourth at 133 and Cadillac fifth at 142.
"The boys had a little trouble in GS in the morning but settled down nicely in the afternoon slalom," Netzley said. "Kyle and Brady both had nice days scoring well for us in both events.
"As the regional is only two weeks away, we will be working on being more consistent in the upcoming races."
On the slalom course, Brady Koenig took 13th in 1:07.58, Kyle Conradson 16th in 1:07.96, Elliot Lavigne 17th in 1:08.91 and Ben Meyer 20th in 1:11.55.
In GS, Meyer took 13th in 42.98 seconds, Conradson 17th at 43.95, Koenig 20th at 43.70 and Lavigne 25th at 44.19.
Cadillac competes in another Big North race Thursday at Nub's Nob.
