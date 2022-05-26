Cadillac 4th, 5th at BNC track finals

ALPENA — Cadillac’s girls took fourth and the boys fifth in the Big North Conference track and field finals Wednesday at Thunder Bay Middle School.
Traverse City West won the girls’ title with 201 points while Traverse City Central was second at 156, Petoskey third at 117, the Vikings fourth at 97, Alpena fifth at 39 and Gaylord sixth at 19.
Cadillac had one conference champion as sophomore Makenzie Johns won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 35-feet, 2.5-inches and the discus at 107-8.5. Olivia Smith took second in the discus at 93-6.5, as well.
Lindsey Tonello took second in the long jump at 15-9.5 while the 400-meter relay of Julia Jezak, Hanah Johnson, Madisyn Lundquist and Tonello took second in 52.94 seconds. Kendall Schopieray took second in the 800 in 2:26.82 while Reina McMahon was third in the high jump at 4-8.
TC West won the boys’ title with 211 points while Central was second at 177, Petoskey third at 74, Alpena fourth at 65, Cadillac fifth at 50 and Gaylord sixth at 48.
The 1600 relay of Carter Harsh, Teegan Baker, Matteo Letizio and Caden Windover took second in 3:37.89 while Ryan Sanders took third in the discus at 123-9.
FREMONT — Reed City wrapped up CSAA Gold Division play by splitting with Fremont.
The Coyotes won the opener 13-1 while the Packers took game two 17-16 in eight innings.
Isabell Guy tossed a one-hitter in the opener and struck out four. Paityn Enos, Kaylin Goodman, Hayden Cutler and Kenzie Shoemaker each had two hits while Hannah Stellini and Kyleigh Weck each had one.
The win wrapped up a second-place finish for Reed City, as well.
Guy took the loss in game two, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits while striking out four.
At the plate, Weck had four hits; Stellini had three; Enos, Guy, Goodman, Shoemaker and Rylie Shafer each had two.
Reed City (17-15 overall, 9-5 CSAA Gold) is at Evart on Friday.
