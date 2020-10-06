PETOSKEY — Cadillac finished fourth in the Big North Conference tennis finals Monday at Petoskey.
The Vikings totaled five points. Complete results were not available as of press time.
"The Big North is the culminating event of our conference season and a final league test for all of our players," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "We earned five points and I thought we played really well all day. Several flights won matches and our No. 4 doubles medaled as conference runners-up.
"We took four flights off TC West and that was a big improvement from our dual match a few weeks ago. We also battled through a few three-set marathon matches and our guys never gave up. I am extremely proud of the effort."
Fisher Moore, at No. 1 singles, lost to Petoskey 6-4, 6-2; lost to Traverse City West 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; and lost to TC Central 6-0, 6-2.
Henry Schmittdiel, at No. 2, lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-0; beat West 6-0, 6-3; and lost to Central 6-1, 6-0.
Davin Brown, at No. 3, lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-0; lost to West 7-6, 6-1; and lost to Central 6-4, 6-2.
Brady Koenig, at No. 4, lost to Petoskey 6-2, 6-3; lost to West 6-0, 6-0; and lost to Central 6-3, 6-0.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore, at No. 1 doubles, lost to Petoskey 7-5, 6-2; lost to West 7-5, 6-7, 6-3; and lost to Central 6-3, 6-1.
Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman, at No. 2, lost to Petoskey 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; beat West by default; and lost to Central 6-0, 6-0.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith, at No. 3, lost to Petoskey 6-3, 6-3; beat West 6-3, 6-4; and lost to Central 6-0, 6-1.
Chris Anderson and Logan Collins beat Petoskey 6-2, 6-2; beat West 6-1, 6-3; and lost to Central 6-2, 6-1.
Cadillac faces Fruitport in the first round of an MHSAA Division 3 district Wednesday at East Grand Rapids. The winner faces the host Pioneers in the second round.
