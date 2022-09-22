CADILLAC — Nothing like getting to play at home.
Cadillac put together its best score of the season, shooting a 390 to finish fourth in its own girls golf invitational Wednesday at the Cadillac Country Club.
Traverse City Central took first with a 344 while Petoskey was second at 372, Traverse City West third at 380, the Vikings’ varsity fourth and the JV team took ninth at 472.
“The home course was good to us today,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“Grace (Drabik) and Avery (Meyer) are so close to breaking into the 80s and they will get there soon. It’s a little more preparation and thinking on the course that will get them there.
“We had many girls today set personal records which is exciting. They were very proud of themselves. We are coming down to just a few tournaments left in the season and we are heading in the right direction. The varsity girls are playing very well and the JV girls are getting better every day.”
Drabik paced Cadillac with a 91, good for ninth overall while Meyer earned her second straight top-10 finish with a 93.
Onalee Wallis shot a 101, Aly Baker 105, Madalie Dickerson 106 and Ellery Schaefer 112.
Traverse City Central’s McKenzie McManus earned medalist honors with a 77.
On the JV side, Franky Baker shot a 111, Clara Brown 115, Olivia Smith 120, Lilly Shankland 126, Kiera Winkelmann 129 and Erin Meyer 129.
Cadillac competes next in the Ludington Invitational on Friday before going to Cheboygan on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.