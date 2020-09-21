CADILLAC — Sometimes, you've just got to find a way to win.
Cadillac went through one of those days as the Vikings went 5-1 in a super quad Saturday at home but the Vikings never found a consistent stride.
Cadillac dropped the opener to Lake Odessa Lakewood 25-18, 23-25, 25-16 before beating East Kentwood 25-16, 25-19, 25-22; Mount Pleasant 25-22, 25-9, 25-14; Hesperia 25-18, 25-19, 27-25; Grand Rapids West Catholic 25-19, 25-19, 22-25; and Fremont 25-10, 25-13, 25-17.
"We seemed to play up and down all day long," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "It seemed like we couldn't get into a rhythm but still came out 5-1.
"We played in strong spurts against second-ranked Lakewood and were able to take set two. We played with them until 15 points in the third set but couldn't keep up the consistency to win the match."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 104 kills, 78 digs, 11 aces and six blocks while Renee Brines dished out 143 assists, 65 digs, 30 kills and 10 aces. Joslyn Seeley had 18 kills, 17 digs, 10 aces and six blocks while Layke Sims had 14 blocks and six kills.
Mady Smith had nine kills, nine digs and two blocks while Julia Jezak recorded 75 digs and eight aces. Zoey Feister had 18 digs and three aces while Angela Mo had 17 digs and two aces.
Carissa Musta had nine blocks and three kills; Caliey Masserang three kills, three blocks and two digs; Brooke Ellens 21 digs; Molly McKeever a block and a dig.
Cadillac (26-4 overall) hosts Traverse City West in a key Big North Conference match on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Vikings clip Leland
CADILLAC — Cadillac picked up a second straight win, beating Leland 2-1 in a non-league contest at the CASA fields.
"It was another great game from us," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "Leland is an organized side but we were able to break them down with our movement and passing to score two great goals.
"They got one back for us but we got compact and defended well to see out the game. I'm proud of how we played."
Brady McLaurin scored both goals for the Vikings off assists from Bryan Farley.
Elliot Lavigne recorded four saves in the nets.
Cadillac (3-3-1 overall) is at Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
