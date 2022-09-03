MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac’s boys and girls each took fifth in the Oiler Invitational Friday at Mount Pleasant.
Traverse City Central won the boys’ race with 36 points while Saginaw Heritage was second at 60, Sparta third at 61 and the Vikings totaled 105 points.
Nolan Nixon paced Cadillac with a sixth-place finish in 16:34 while Gabe Outman took 16th in 17:47, JJ Mahan 23rd in 19:14, Andrew Elmore 33rd in 19:00 and Sam Tolkinen 44th in 20:07.
“I think we did pretty well,” Mahan said. “I think we need to work on our starts a bit.”
TC Central won the girls’ title with 43 points while Midland Dow was second at 47, DeWitt third at 84 and Cadillac fifth at 95.
Freshman Brooklyn Brown paced Cadillac with a 10th-place finish in 20:53 while Ellie Cool took 12th in 21:04, Regan Hill 18th in 21:51, Marisa Mazza 25th in 22:28 and Avery Mickelson 30th in 22:40.
“It went really well,” Hill said. “I felt everybody ran with their hearts on their sleeve and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Cadillac coach Tim O’Malley is pleased with his team’s start two meets into the season.
“For the beginning of the year, we’ll take baby steps at first and then we will take a giant leap at the end of the year,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking for.”
GRAND HAVEN — McBain went 4-1 overall and finished at runner-up at the Grand Haven Volleyball Invitational.
The Ramblers beat Grand Rapids Catholic 25-14, 19-25, 15-10 to open pool play before beating Livonia Churchill 25-17, 25-16 and Fruitport 25-18, 25-15.
They beat Leland 25-23, 25-14 in the semifinals of the Gold bracket before falling to Grand Haven 25-20, 15-25, 15-7 in the finals.
“This was a good tournament to see some teams that we normally don’t see,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “At times, I thought we did a nice job of speeding up our offense and played some great volleyball. We also let some runs get going against us, and that is what we are trying to minimize.
“I think we learned some good things coming from this day, and hopefully we can continue to fine tune some of our tendencies as we get ready for conference play.”
Analiese Fredin paced McBain with 76 assists, four blocks, 12 kills, 38 digs and 10 aces on 98 percent serving while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 37 kills, eight blocks, 27 digs and four aces.
Linde VanderVlucht had 22 kills, nine blocks and 26 digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes ahd 23 kills, 32 digs, four assists and an ace.
McBain (13-2 overall) opens Highland Conference Thursday at Beal City with Manton.
