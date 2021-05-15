MUSKEGON — Cadillac took sixth overall in the Muskegon Reeths Puffer Invitational Friday at Lincoln Hills Golf Course.
The Vikings shot a team score of 348.
Harry Chipman tied for eighth as an individual with a 77 while MacKale McGuire had a stretch of three birdies in four holes to shoot an 81. Ben Drabik carded his first eagle en route to an 83 while Jacques LaMonde shot a 97.
Cadillac is at Gaylord today in a Big North Conference meet followed by matches Monday and Tuesday at Traverse City and Alpena.
GIRLS SOCCER
NMC ties Norse
SUTTONS BAY — Northern Michigan Christian tied Noth Bay 2-2 in a non-league contest.
"It was fun for us to play a quality team like North Bay," NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. "We scored a couple of really nice goals tonight and moved the ball effectively at times.
"We've been hit by some injuries to several key upperclassmen and I am extremely proud of the way the rest of the team battled through."
Jada VanNoord scored 15 minutes into the game off an assist from Kate Krick and then scored again with 12 minutes remaining in the contest for a 2-0 lead.
North Bay scored twice in the final minutes to secure the tie.
Megan Bennett made 10 saves in the nets for NMC.
The Comets (10-1-1 overall) host Ogemaw Heights on Monday.
