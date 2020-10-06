LUDINGTON — One rough day doesn't erase nearly two years of setting a standard.
Cadillac suffered through one of those rough days as it took seventh in an MHSAA Division 3 girls golf regional Monday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Whitehall won the event with a 379 while Big Rapids took second at 385 and Forest Hills Eastern third at 385. Those three teams advance to the state finals next week at Forest Akers East in East Lansing.
The Vikings shot a 429.
"Today was a hard day to swallow," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "The conditions were tough with a lot of wind on top of a hard and fast golf course. The girls came into the regional playing some of their best goals, averaging a 388.
"We won't let this day define us, though. These girls started this program and will be leaving it a week from now in a great place. They set an expectation and standard that our young golfers will continue. I really wanted these girls to reach their goal they set out at the beginning of the year. Sometimes, we just have bad days and we all just had one on the same day. I am very proud of these girls."
All five scorers for Cadillac on Monday are seniors.
Madi Drabik paced the Vikings with a 15th-place finish as she carded a 102. Chesni Birgy shot a 106, Emma McTaggart 110, Livi Meyer 111 and Molly Anderson 112.
Cadilac wraps up its season next Monday with the Big North Conference finals at the Traverse City Country Club.
