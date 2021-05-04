PETOSKEY — Cadillac shot a team score of 347 to take eighth at the Petoskey Invitational at Bayview Golf Club.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 317 while Cheboygan was second at 325 and
Traverse City West third at 330.
“It was a rainy and cold day which seems to be the weather so far in Big North matches,‘ Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “The kids continue to work hard.
“We are stuck at that high 340s mark and we know as a team that has to be lower to have any success at the regional. Each player knows what to work on this week to improve.‘
Harry Chipman finished in the top 10 as he shot a 78 while MacKale McGuire shot an 88, Ben Drabik 89 and Jacques LaMonde 92.
Dylan Vermilyea and Cole Mortenson led the JV team with 108s while Davin Brown shot a 118 and Ethan Schwach a 122.
Cadillac competes in the Traverse City West Invitational Saturday at Interlochen.
