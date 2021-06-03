MUSKEGON — Cadillac gained some good experience amid a tough day.
The Vikings took ninth overall, shooting a 341 in an MHSAA Division 2 golf regional Wednesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
East Grand Rapids won the title with a 302 while Spring Lake shot 309 and Forest Hills Eastern 320.
"This was a very tough regional," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "We got some good experience with some of our young players today. We will play a lot of competitive events this summer and get ready to be in a much different position with all of our regional players coming back.
"We will continue to work hard to achieve a goal I think this team can do next year with hard work."
Harry Chipman paced the Vikings with an 80. Chipman, aiming to qualify for the state finals as an individual, was in contention late but a big number down the stretch hurt him.
"In trying to make states, he took a big risk-reward shot on the last hole, came up short and had a big number," Bailey said. "He was right there at the end but needed an eagle on the last hole to try and make the state finals. He played much better than an 80."
Ben Drabik shot an 82, Jacob LaMonde 89 and MacKale McGuire 90.
Coyotes, Trojans compete
BOYNE CITY — Reed City took eighth and Lake City 14th in a Division 3 regional at Boyne's Alpine Course.
Big Rapids won the event with a 329 while Elk Rapids was second at 329 on the tiebreak and Boyne City third at 333. The Coyotes shot a 371 and the Trojans a 469.
Fischer Morrison paced Reed City with an 84 while Nick Wirgau shot 89, Michael Perri 98 and Isiah Zelinski 100.
Rowland Bell paced Reed City with a 111 while Justin Rosekrans shot 115, Sam Baron 117 and Teague Helsel 126.
