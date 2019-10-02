CADILLAC — The second time around, things have been a bit better.
Cadillac continued its late-season improvement by playing Alpena to a scoreless tie in a Big North Conference soccer contest Tuesday at the CASA fields.
With the Division 2 district tournament starting later next week, the Vikings are showing progress.
"Tonight was another example of the improvements we've been making as a team," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "I'm very proud of how much effort the boys put in and how we played.
"I think that we controlled the majority of that game and with a bit more finesse, we could have had two or three goals. We're going to work hard on improving our finishing."
Garrett Losinski recorded six saves in the nets for Cadillac.
The Vikings (2-8-5 overall, 0-6-2 BNC) are at Traverse City Central on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 3-1.
Patriots fall short
GLADWIN — Heritage Christian dropped a 4-3 decision to Skeels Christian.
"It was kind of a mucky mess to play in with the rain on their field but I thought, overall, we settled down and had a much better game this time around," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "We played better and controlled the ball better."
Brady Johnston opened the scoring for the Patriots off a corner kick by Parker Vrieze in the first half. Luke Stagg and Alex McDonald scored in the second half.
Timothy Shirk made two first-half saves while Jacob Fulton had two in the second half, as well.
Heritage Christian (3-4-1 overall) hosts Pine River on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.