CADILLAC — Call it making progress.
Cadillac split a pair of Big North Conference softball games with perennial power Alpena Tuesday as the Vikings won the opener 5-0 and the Wildcats won a slugfest in the second game 16-10.
"The girls, in the first game, played flawlessly," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "They put together some hits and Ashlyn (Lundquist) had a great day on the mound.
"The girls are playing some great ball and we keep getting better every game."
Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on six hits and one walk while striking out 13.
Lundquist helped herself at the plate with a double, triple and an RBI while Molly McKeever had a hit and an RBI. Marisa Wilde doubled while Mady Smith, Emma Maury and Layke Sims had a hit apiece. Alana Hoffert also drove in a run.
Lundquist took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on four hits in two innings of work.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Smith two hits and an RBI; Alana Hoffert a hit; Brooklyn Hoffert three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs; Maury a hit; Sims two hits and four RBIs; McKeever a hit and an RBI; and Stella Balcom a hit.
Cadillac (9-5 overall, 1-3 BNC) hosts Freeland on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Wildcats sweep Vikings
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of Big North baseball games to Alpena, 5-1 and 9-2.
"Overall, we played pretty well," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "We simply had key errors and points of the game that were our downfall.
"Cole (Jenema) and Derek (Satchell) pitched beautifully and kept us close. We have to be more aggressive at the plate, too. We took some steps forward tonight and will continue to get better every day."
Jenema took the loss in the opener, allowing three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings of work. He also had the Vikings' only hit.
Satchell took the loss in game two, allowing three earned runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three.
Keenan Suminski had two hits while Ethan Sharp added a run-scoring double; Miles Maury had a hit and an RBI; Satchell a hit; Kaleb McKinley a hit; and Colin Hess a hit.
Cadillac (2-8-2 overall, 0-4 BNC) is at Gaylord next Tuesday.
