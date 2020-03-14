From relief to surreal to disbelief to their one shining moment.
That's a pretty accurate summary of the range of emotions for a group of Cadillac-area hockey players and their coaches.
Cadillac's Bantam (14U) won the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association title for its age group, beating the Tahquamenon (Newberry/Munising/Manistique) Area Hockey Association 1-0 in the championship game on March 8 in Kalamazoo.
Cadillac scored the only goal of the game about three and a half minutes into the first period and that's the way it ended.
The victory was made sweeter by the fact that seven players on this year's team were on last year's team that was denied a state championship in triple overtime by the same group from the Upper Peninsula.
"It was surreal because we'd battled that team for the last two years and to finally get that win was almost surreal," Cadillac coach Ryan Schultz said. "We looked at each other like, did we actually pull this off? Did we win? There was disbelief, too, that it was over.
"From last year's team, we have seven kids, I believe. All seven kids were crying. I had never seen a team win a championship before when there's that much leftover emotion from the year before."
It also was history-making because it's the first Cadillac team to win a MAHA state title.
"To be able to say we won the first state championship in CAHA history is surreal and awesome," Schultz said. "I think the kids are still feeling that."
Cadillac was slated to be in Alpena this weekend to defend its Adray League championship but that tournament, like all other sports, has been canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus.
Schultz said his team is disappointed it's not playing this weekend but it's tempered — quite a bit — by the MAHA championship.
"They were disappointed they didn't get to finish their season and we thought we had more time together," Schultz said.
The group has spent the last year working toward that moment last week in Kalamazoo after getting so close the year before.
The first thing that had to be built was a little bit of success.
"This group, before last year, had never made it out of districts," Schultz said. "We had never beaten those teams, let alone win the title.
"Our association (CAHA) has done really with the numbers of late, especially at the lower levels. The numbers then condense down at the top and that's where we're doing well."
Cadillac laid the groundwork of success by getting to the title game last year, only to lose to TAYHA in triple overtime.
The second-year players on that team moved on while the younger players wanted to do a little more to get better.
"The first-years contacted me and said they wanted to get back to where they were," Schultz said. "We did some off-ice training and circuit training in late July and into August.
"Then in mid-September, we got back on the ice."
Cadillac was the last unbeaten Bantam through Christmas before losing a game in a tournament in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Cadillac won some other tournaments after that and then won its district for the second straight year, something that hadn't happened here in at least the 20 years
The group wrapped up its "regular season" at a tournament in South Bend, Indiana to set the table for its final run.
Eight teams competed in the MAHA Championships with Cadillac going 3-0 in its bracket. Cadillac beat Saginaw 14-1, beat Garden City 13-1 and Lakeland 13-0.
Cadillac then beat the Big Rapids Ice Dogs 5-1 in the semifinals to set up the rematch with TAYHA.
During the tournament, 17 of 18 skaters scored goals and the one player who didn't score led the team in assists over the weekend.
Arthur McManus and Mitchell House led the team with five goals apiece while Brayden Logan sealed the win over Big Rapids with a breakaway goal. Gabe Outman led the team in assists with four while Cayden Rossell scored twice. Goalie Dakota Vail and Rossell were named Players of the Game.
Cadillac finished its year at 43-3-6, outscoring opponents 376-38.
