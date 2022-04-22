MANISTEE — Their patience worked out.
Cadillac started slow but rallied to win the opener en route to a sweep of Manistee, 5-3 and 9-4, in a non-league baseball doubleheader on Thursday.
“I am very proud of the boys,” Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. “We were struggling in the beginning at the plate but we stayed patient and played hard.
“In game two, we came out swinging and played great. We had great pitching all night and played solid defense.”
Fisher Moore got the win in relief in game one, allowing one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in two innings of work.
At the plate, Cole Jenema had two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Kaleb McKinley a hit and an RBI; Jakin Metzger a run-scoring double; Carson Raasio a hit and an RBI; and Ethan Sharp two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Collin Johnston pitched 1.1 innings in relief and got the win in game two. He allowed no runs on no hit and no walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Eli Main had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Miles Maury a hit and an RBI; Coby Franklin a two-run double; Charlie Howell a run-scoring double; Johnston a hit and an RBI; McKinley two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Sharp a hit.
Cadillac (3-0 overall) hosts Newberry on Saturday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac’s softball dropped a pair of non-league games to Traverse City Central, 4-1 and 11-4.
Layke Sims took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on on four hits and three walks while striking out two.
Brooklyn Hoffert, Stella Balcom and Sims had hits for the Vikings while Mady Smith drove in a run.
Sims took the loss in game two, as well.
Hoffert homered while Sims had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Ashlyn Lundquist doubled while Balcom also had a hit. Smith added two hits and two RBIs.
Cadillac (0-4 overall) hosts Clare on Saturday.
