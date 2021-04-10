AUBURN — Fit to be tied.
Cadillac and Bay City Western played to a scoreless tie in a non-conference girls' soccer contest Friday.
Viking junior keeper Lindsay Meier came up huge for Cadillac, making 14 saves.
Cadillac had a big opportunity to score in a rainy first half but junior Lydia Schamanek's shot off a free kick hit the post.
"We worked together as a defensive unit for most of the game," Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. "Offensively, we needed to be more patient and purposeful in building our attack and finding the feet of our teammates.
"Overall, we fought hard and battled against an aggressive Warrior team."
Cadillac (1-0-1 overall) hosts Elk Rapids on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Manton drops two
KINGSLEY — Manton dropped a pair of games to Kingsley, 4-3 and 15-0, in non-conference action.
Shelby Bundy took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one.
Sam Powers and Ashley Bredahl each had a hit for the Rangers.
Aysia Taylor led the way at the plate in game two with two hits while Morgan Shepler, Bredahl and Powers each had one.
Manton hosts Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
