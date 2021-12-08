CADILLAC — The learning process has begun anew.
Learning who fits where.
Learning how to fill roles.
Learning what they could be.
For Cadillac, that process is somewhat partial at this point but that’s OK, too.
The Vikings opened the season with a 55-34 win over Lake City in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday.
Cadillac returns some key pieces from last season’s 13-win team but is without one big piece as junior point guard Teegan Baker is likely out until after the holiday break with a collarbone injury.
That said, it’s about seeing what they can do.
“That’s helping some kids step up and fill a role that they wouldn’t have prior and that allows us to look at some things,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “I think we like Jaden (Montague) a little more at the wing so he’s playing out of position right now.”
Lake City coach Brad Besko knows all about missing players, too. The Trojans had a number of players on the bench not dressed Tuesday and some others not able to be at the game.
When those players get healthy, Besko is looking forward to the depth they’ll provide, among other things.
“I thought our kids played hard,” he said. “We battled for as long as we could but fatigue took over a bit there in the second half.
“Our depth was very limited tonight and, hopefully, we can get some of those guys back soon. Cadillac was a good challenge for us. They’re big and they’re a good team. We will learn from it and hopefully this will make us better.”
The early part of the game certainly looked like a season opener as Cadillac led just 10-7 after the first quarter.
The Vikings started hitting some shots in the second quarter and built a 25-13 lead at halftime before taking a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
“It felt like the first game of the year and we had some jitters in the first quarter,” Benzenberg said. “I thought we settled ourselves down and did what we needed to do.
“I thought defensively we were pretty good, too.”
Cole Jenema paced Cadillac with 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals while Montague had 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Charlie Howell added eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
Oakley Barger paced Lake City with 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals while Gavin Bisballe had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Brody Gothard had five points and six rebounds while Devin Nolan added four points and four rebounds.
Cadillac is at Gaylord on Friday while Lake City is at Houghton Lake.
• Cadillac won the JV game 42-16. Kyle McGowan paced the Vikings with 15 points and Grant Williams scored nine.
Kobe Becker paced Lake City with four points and Tyler Atkins scored three.
