CADILLAC — One game certainly doesn’t define a season but it can linger.
Cadillac took one on the chin Thursday against Petoskey and while the Northmen were the more talented team, it was the Vikings’ effort that left something to be desired.
Instead of letting that one loss turn into something more, Cadillac turned things back around and beat Midland 52-36 Saturday evening in the final game of its first Showcase.
For Viking coach Kip Damgard, Saturday’s response was great to see.
“I guess I was excited to see how we would respond (to Thursday),” he said. “It was good to see us jump right out in the first quarter.
“We chose to play full-court defense and that seemed to trigger us. It was good to see the ball go in the basket and that kind of set our mind straight. For us to jump out and score 18 in the first quarter is great because that hasn’t always been way it’s gone for us.”
Cadillac moved the ball well and hit shots, leading 18-4 after the first quarter and the Vikings were still up 22-13 at halftime.
Midland made its move in the second half, though, and cut it to 24-20 at one point in the third quarter and it was 33-27 going into the fourth.
The Chemics could get no closer, though, as the Vikings righted the ship defensively and shut them down.
“I genuinely didn’t feel like it was them that was creating that,” Damgard said. “It was more like our side defensively where we got lax a couple of times and they got away some free ones.
“What got us back is we had some kids hit some big shots at big times and we had more composure on the offensive side.”
Kaleigh Swiger paced Cadillac with 13 points while the game’s Most Outstanding Player Madalie Dickerson had 11. Joslyn Seeley added nine points and Ari Bryant scored seven.
The Vikings (2-8 overall) are at Glen Lake today.
LAKE LEELANAU — Manton dropped a 73-44 decision to Lake Leelanau St. Mary in a non-conference contest on Saturday.
Nolan Moffit paced the Rangers with 15 points while Lincoln Hicks and Brennen Salani each had 10.
Manton (3-7) hosts Lake City on Wednesday.
