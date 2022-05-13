PETOSKEY — Back on track.
Cadillac bounced back from a tough loss Tuesday to beat Petoskey 3-1 in a Big North Conference girls’ soccer contest Thursday.
“It felt good to get some goals a strong Big North team,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Abby (Kovacevich) is really hitting her stride as we approach the end of the season; she keeps improving and playing to her full potential. She really deserved her hat trick today.”
“Lindsay Meier also had a great game and really controlled the left side of the field. Overall, we fought hard and were able to finish some chances which is something we’ve been working on.”
Kovacevich opened the scoring for the Vikings off a slotted pass from Meier about 15 minutes into the first half. Kovacevich scored again toward the end of the first half on a through ball by Lydia Schamanek.
Kovacevich finished the scoring and her hat trick with a power shot outside the box off a pass from Meier early in the second half.
Elizabeth Baker recorded five saves in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (11-2-4 overall, 3-1-2 BNC) host Petoskey on Saturday with the varsity game first at 10 a.m.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian remained unbeaten in league play as it beat Big Rapids Crossroads 9-0 in an NMSL contest.
“It was a fun night of soccer,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “We were able to execute our offensive attack quickly and score some really beautiful goals.”
Aria Cucinella had two goals and an assist while Paige Ebels scored three goals. Jada VanNoord scored twice and had four assists while Sofia Rubio and Ava Best each scored.
Lia Cucinella, Alaina Rozveld and Kate Krick each had an assist, as well.
Megan Bennett recorded the shutout in goal.
NMC (11-0-1 overall, 10-0 NMSL) hosts Clare today.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac had a good day overall as it took third in the Big North Conference championships at Traverse City West.
Traverse City Central won the event with 23 points while Petoskey was second at 19, the Vikings scored nine points, TC West seven and Alpena three.
“I could not be more impressed with this team,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “Every single player worked for their points on a 90-degree day. There were a lot of close matches and earning third place in this conference is not easily done.
“Both No. 4 doubles and No. 2 doubles finishes as conference runner-up while No. 1 doubles played out of their minds to get past Petoskey and Central for their conference championship.”
Zoey Feister, at No. 1 singles, lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-1 and lost to Alpena 6-0, 6-2.
Jaylyn Hamilton, at No. 2, lost to Petoskey 6-0, 6-3 and beat West 1-6, 6-0, 6-2.
Haylee Groen, at No. 3, beat West 6-0, 6-2 and lost to Central 6-0, 6-0.
Ellery Schaefer, at No. 4, lost to Petoskey 6-4, 6-3 and beat Alpena 7-5, 6-0.
Brooke Ellens and Madalie Dickerson won the title at No. 1 doubles. They beat Petoskey 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4) and beat Central 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Aly Baker, and Karsyn Kastl, at No. 2, were runners-up as they beat Petoskey 6-3, 6-2 and lost to Central 6-3, 6-0.
Haley Butkovich and Frannie Kiomento, at No. 3, beat Alpena 6-4, 6-4 and lost to Central 6-2, 6-1.
Adri Beydoun and Emily Mason, at No. 4, were runners-up as they beat Petoskey 7-6(8), 7-5 and lost to Central 6-0, 6-2.
Cadillac hosts Big Rapids on Monday.
