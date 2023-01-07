CADILLAC — Back on track.
After a rough stretch of games against Alpena and Traverse City Central twice, Cadillac got itself back in the win column.
The Vikings beat Petoskey 3-2 in a Big North Conference hockey contest Friday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Cadillac (9-3 overall, 4-3 BNC) had won eight straight to open the season before three rough losses to the Trojans and Wildcats around the Christmas break.
“These are good learning opportunities for us and good games for us to fight through,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said.
“We know we’re up against a salty schedule right now so we have to focus our attention on getting back to playing three periods of the grit-and-grind style of hockey that we had been playing with.”
Scoreless through the first period of play Friday, it was Cadillac that finally broke through first when Henry Schmittdiel scored unassisted midway through second period.
Petoskey came right back, though, two minutes later and tied it back up at 1-1.
“I thought we had a lot of good push and control but we weren’t generating good chances,” Graham said. “We were making life too easy for them and their goalie.
“I thought we initiated and dictated more of the game in the second period.”
It paid off with 2:04 left in the period when Mitch House scored unassisted to put the Vikings up 2-1. The puck hit the back pipe just under the cross bar and quickly bounced out.
Officials originally waived off the goal and called for a penalty shot after the Northmen covered the puck with their hands in the crease.
The officials gathered, though, and it was ruled a goal by one of the two officials on the ice who saw it cross the line.
It stayed 2-1 until Schmittdiel scored his second goal of the game with 4:33 remaining off assists from Gabe Outman and Kadin Hawkins for a 3-1 lead.
Petoskey scored a power-play goal with 1:07 remaining but couldn’t get the equalizer as the Vikings’ defense and keeper Dylan Quartz stood tall.
“We were able to dig deep and fend them off down the stretch,” Graham said.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Wednesday.
