CADILLAC — They’ve got something to build on.
A Cadillac girls’ basketball team looking to replace most of its starting rotation — and the majority of its scoring — got its season off on the right foot with a 38-25 win over Reed City in a non-conference contest Tuesday.
The Vikings, who strung together four very strong years under Mike McLaurin and Kip Damgard, are looking to replace the likes of Molly Anderson, Livi Meyer and Madi Drabik among others.
That process got off to a strong start Tuesday but struggled down the stretch.
“I was really, really happy with the energy that we came out with,” Damgard said. “I thought for the majority of the first half, the kids played really well.
“We communicated well on defense and we played with some intensity. That’s going to be key for us as time goes on.”
Cadillac led 12-5 after the first quarter and had a commanding 23-7 lead at halftime.
Reed City started to find more of a rhythm in the third quarter and the Vikings struggled at the same time. The Coyotes cut the deficit to 31-20 going into the fourth quarter before Cadillac hung on to finish it.
“I felt like in the second half, a little bit of fatigue set in,” Damgard said. “Things were tougher for us. There was no flow on offense and we had a lot of turnovers.
“We got in some foul trouble defensively and kind of got in scramble mode.”
Ashlyn Lundquist paced Cadillac with 13 points while Madalie Dickerson added nine. Madelyn Schamanek scored eight and Kendall Schopieray had six.
Christina Malackanich paced Reed City with eight points while Kyleigh Weck had six. Paige Lofquist and Racquel DuBreuil had five points apiece.
Cadillac is at Essexville Garber on Friday while Reed City hosts McBain on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV game 46-19. Madison Swiger paced the Vikings with 17 points while Kaleigh Swiger had nine and Claudia Puiggros added eight.
Carly Carlson, Natalee Albright, Paityn Enos and Hayden Cutler paced Reed City with four points each.
• Cadillac’s freshman team beat Ogemaw Heights 60-4. Olyvea Fryhover paced the Vikings with 20 points while Raegan Schopieray and Emma Holdship each had 14 points.
